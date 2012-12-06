FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Canada ups dividend as profit jumps
December 6, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

National Bank of Canada ups dividend as profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada’s fourth-quarter profit rose 20 percent, driven by a sharp jump in markets-related revenue, and the bank raised its dividend by 5 percent.

National, Canada’s sixth-largest bank, said on Thursday it earned C$351 million ($353.49 million), or C$1.97 a share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Oct. 31. That was up from C$292 million, or C$1.62 a share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding items, the bank earned C$1.93 a share, matching expectations of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank raised its dividend to 83 Canadian cents per share from 79 Canadian cents per share.

