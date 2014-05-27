FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Canada profit falls 13 pct
#Market News
May 27, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

National Bank of Canada profit falls 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada, the country’s sixth-largest lender, said quarterly profit fell 13 percent as the year-earlier period included a C$102 million ($93.8 million) benefit.

The company’s net income fell to C$362 million, or C$1.01 per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from C$417 million, or C$1.20 a share, a year earlier.

National Bank of Canada said it recorded a rise in the fair value of restructured notes in the second quarter of 2013.

Excluding items, the bank said net income rose to C$375 million, from C$352 million a year earlier.

The Montreal-based bank raised its quarterly dividend to 48 Canadian cents per share for the quarter ending July 31, from 46 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = 1.09 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

