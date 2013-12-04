FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Canada sets 2-for-1 stock split, raises dividend
December 4, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

National Bank of Canada sets 2-for-1 stock split, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada, the country’s sixth-largest lender, announced a 2-for-1 stock split and raised its dividend after reporting a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit.

The bank raised its quarterly dividend to 92 Canadian cents per share from 87 Canadian cents.

The split will be made through a stock dividend of one share for each share held, the bank said on Wednesday.

Net income fell to C$337 million ($316 million), or C$1.89 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$351 million, or C$1.97 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the Montreal-based bank earned C$2.09 per share, in line with the average analyst expectation, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

