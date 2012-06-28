FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Bank of Greece names Tourkolias as CEO
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2012 / 5:56 PM / 5 years ago

National Bank of Greece names Tourkolias as CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 28 (Reuters) - National Bank of Greece named deputy chief executive Alexandros Tourkolias as CEO of Greece’s largest lender on Thursday, as part of widely expected management reshuffle.

The bank said Apostolos Tamvakis resigned as CEO to make way for Tourkolias, confirming a Reuters report on Wednesday.

Tourkolias, in charge of NBG’s shipping portfolio, has been an executive member of the board since 2010.

The bank said Petros Christodoulou, formerly head of Greece’s debt agency, PDMA, would replace Tourkolias as deputy CEO.

Tourkolias was also appointed NBG chairman, replacing veteran banker Vassilis Rapanos who quit the post after also turning down the post of finance minister earlier this week over health problems.

The bank said Tourkolias would be succeeded as chairman by George Zanias, after he resigns from as caretaker finance minister.

Management changes at state-controlled companies often follow a change in government in Greece, which held national elections on June 17. The state exerts indirect influence on management at NBG through state pension funds that own stakes in the lender. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.