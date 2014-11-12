FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-National Bank of Greece SA announces secondary offering of shares in Finansbank
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-National Bank of Greece SA announces secondary offering of shares in Finansbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Greece SA

* Says it makes a secondary offering of existing shares in Finansbank, currently held by the Co valued at 80 million turkish liras

* The amount of secondary offering is approximately 2.25 percent of the paid-in capital of Finansbank post SCI

* Announces the granting by NBG of an overallotment option of not more than 26.9 percent of the share capital

* Says the Co to retain majority and control of Finansbank

* Says the above are subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities Source text: bit.ly/1xhmz5P

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.