BRIEF-National Express says first quarter trade solid

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - National Express Group PLC : * Trading across the group is in line with our expectations * Revenue in spain has been resilient, with no change to the trends seen in the

latter part of 2012 * Underlying revenue in intercity coach declined by 5%, with limited impact

from rail discounting * Total revenue in north america school bus was up 18%, reflecting successful

acquisition of petermann * Rail c2c continues to drive good revenue growth, supported by excellent

service performance * The group is on track to deliver its profit expectations for 2013