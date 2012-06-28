UPDATE 1-Nat Express says Spanish performance resilient

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - British transport group National Express Group said its Spanish bus business was performing well despite the impact of the euro zone crisis and that the Spanish government was paying back cash owed to the company.

National Express on Thursday said transport revenues at its Spanish bus business, Alsa, had risen 5 percent in the last six months, with intercity coach growing revenues up 3 percent.

It said urban bus revenues in Spain grew 6 percent on the same period a year ago.

“Alsa’s performance has continued to be resilient ... we continue to manage outstanding receivable balances from Spanish state bodies effectively, whilst also benefitting from the central government scheme to clear the backlog of municipal debts,” the company said.

“By the end of May, state receivables had reduced by 12 million euros since the end of 2011 to less than 45 million euros.”

The bus and rail operator said it was seeing revenue growth in all of its businesses, other than UK Coach, driven by new contract wins and the integration of recent acquisitions.