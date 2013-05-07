National Express buoyed by North America growth

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Transport operator National Express said it had made a good start to 2013, helped by continued growth at its North American business.

The British bus, coach and trains operator on Tuesday reported an 18 percent rise in total revenues at its North American school bus unit, which includes the impact of the Petermann school business, which it bought last May.

The company said its North American transit operations were delivering annual revenues of around $75 million and that it has an active contract pipeline worth $200 million in revenues to bid for this year.

National Express said revenue in Spain has been resilient despite a backdrop of economic uncertainty and austerity, with underlying sales at its urban bus unit up 5 percent since the start of the year. However, sales at its Spanish intercity coach business fell 5 percent during the period.

Its Moroccan bus business was growing well, while its new German coach service had made a good start, it said.

The group said revenues at its British bus division were up 3 percent so far this year with sales at its UK coach service up 1 percent.

It said its c2c commuter rail service, which runs between London and South Essex, had delivered “good revenue growth” so far this year and that it was in “constructive negotiations” with Britain’s Department for Transport to extend the c2c contract, ahead of rebidding for the long-term Essex Thameside franchise.

The company said its financial position remained strong, with ample liquidity and medium-term debt maturity. It expects its full year capital investment to be around 100 million pounds($155 million) after having spent some 40 million pounds in the first quarter.