FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Express says on track for full-year
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

National Express says on track for full-year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - British transport group National Express said it was on track to meet its full-year expectations after positive fourth quarter trading, led by its UK coach business.

The bus and train operator said on Tuesday core UK express coach revenue was expected to increase by 9 percent in the fourth quarter and 6 percent for the full year, driven by higher passenger volumes.

The group, which is currently bidding on contracts worth 10 billion pounds ($16.30 billion) in revenue, including three rail tenders in the UK, said it had also seen steady revenue growth at its UK bus, rail and North American businesses.

Like-for-like commercial revenue in its UK bus division is expected to be 3 percent higher overall in 2013, the firm said, with total revenue in North America anticipated to rise 10 percent, and total revenue in Spain expected to grow.

The group said it was on track to meet its 2013 expectations for revenue, profit and cash generation. The firm is expected to post a pretax profit of 143 million pounds, according to a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

Shares in the firm closed at 262.7 pence on Monday, up 38 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at around 1.3 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6136 British pounds)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.