National Express says on track for full-year

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - British transport group National Express said it was on track to meet its full-year expectations after positive fourth quarter trading, led by its UK coach business.

The bus and train operator said on Tuesday core UK express coach revenue was expected to increase by 9 percent in the fourth quarter and 6 percent for the full year, driven by higher passenger volumes.

The group, which is currently bidding on contracts worth 10 billion pounds ($16.30 billion) in revenue, including three rail tenders in the UK, said it had also seen steady revenue growth at its UK bus, rail and North American businesses.

Like-for-like commercial revenue in its UK bus division is expected to be 3 percent higher overall in 2013, the firm said, with total revenue in North America anticipated to rise 10 percent, and total revenue in Spain expected to grow.

The group said it was on track to meet its 2013 expectations for revenue, profit and cash generation. The firm is expected to post a pretax profit of 143 million pounds, according to a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

Shares in the firm closed at 262.7 pence on Monday, up 38 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at around 1.3 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6136 British pounds)