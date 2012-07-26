FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Express profit falls on weaker UK rail, coach ops
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 26, 2012 / 6:49 AM / 5 years ago

National Express profit falls on weaker UK rail, coach ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - British transport company National Express Group Plc said its first-half profit fell 14 percent on weaker performance at its UK rail and coach businesses.

The company, which also operates in North America, Spain and Morocco, said profit before tax for January-June fell to 82 million pounds ($126.88 million) from 95.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 17 percent to 934.1 million pounds.

National Express’ C2C commuter rail service, which runs between London and South Essex, reported an operating profit of 15.5 million pounds, down 43 percent. Operating profit from the company’s coach business dropped 46 percent to 6.3 million pounds.

National Express last month said its Spanish bus business, Alsa, was performing well despite the impact of the euro-zone crisis and that the Spanish government was paying back cash owed to the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.