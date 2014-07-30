National Express first-half profit hit by weather, currency swings

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - British transport company National Express said extreme U.S. weather, strikes in Spain and a strong pound currency pulled profits lower in the first half of the year, but robust cashflow helped it cut debt and increase its interim dividend.

Adjusted pretax profit fell 9 percent to 65.5 million pounds ($111 million) but the bus and train operator generated 80 million pounds of free cash flow in the first half of 2014 as passenger numbers and revenue grew across Britain, North America and Morocco.

It plans to raise its dividend by 3 percent to 3.35 pence per share.

The company said it was on track to meet its profit expectations for the year on a constant currency basis. Analysts expect National Express to report full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 300 million pounds on average, unchanged from the year before.

“We remain determined to deliver the improvements and efficiencies necessary over the course of the year to achieve the board’s expectations,” said Chief Executive Dean Finch in a statement, noting 5 billion pounds worth of contract wins.

National Express secured the largest ever U.S. school bus outsourcing deal and has been selected as preferred bidder for a bus service in Bahrain. (1 US dollar = 0.5906 British pound) (Reporting by Tess Little; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)