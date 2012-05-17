FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-National Grid full-year profit up, outlook positive
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 17, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-National Grid full-year profit up, outlook positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Pretax profit up 5 pct to 2.59 bln stg, in line with views

* Ups full-year dividend by 8 percent to 39.28 pence

* Targets 4 pct dividend growth in new one-year policy

* Maintain positive outlook for 2012/13

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - National Grid, Britain’s biggest energy distributor, reported a 5 percent increase in full-year profits, in line with estimates, and said it was positive on its outlook for next year.

“The restructuring of our U.S. business is now complete and is delivering operational and financial benefits to underpin our progress on further improving U.S. returns,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“Our existing price controls in the UK continue to deliver attractive returns and we are working to ensure that this can continue,” the gas and electricity transmission company added.

Pretax profit in the year to end-March rose 5 percent to 2.59 billion pounds ($4.12 billion), in line with estimates, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

National Grid increased its full-year dividend by 8 percent to 39.28 pence, in line with its policy.

The company, which currently plans to increase 2012/13 dividend by 4 percent, expects to announce a new dividend policy for the period from April 2013 during the course of next year.

Shares in National Grid closed at 665.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at about 23.8 billion pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
