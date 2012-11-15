FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Grid says Sandy impact outside LIPA below 100 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 5 years

National Grid says Sandy impact outside LIPA below 100 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest energy distributor National Grid Plc reported a 21 percent rise in first-half profit and said restoration costs outside The Long Island Power Authority service area are not expected to be more than 100 million pounds ($158.5 million).

The company, which provides gas and electricity transmission and distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States, said pretax profit from continuing operations for the six months ended Sept. 30 was 1.15 billion pounds ($1.82 billion), compared with 953 million pounds a year earlier.

National Grid contracts with The Long Island Power Authority (LIPA)to run the day-to-day operations of its electric utility business and has been in the news in the past few weeks after more than 90 percent of LIPA’s 1.1 million customers lost power due to Superstorm Sandy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.