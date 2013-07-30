National Oilwell Varco profit falls 12 pct on weak margins

July 30 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, reported a 12 percent fall in second-quarter profit as margins remained under pressure in the North American land-drilling market.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $531 million, or $1.24 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, from $605 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, National Oilwell Varco earned $1.33 per share. Revenue rose 18 percent to $5.6 billion.