FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-National Oilwell says tight delivery schedules weighing on margins
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-National Oilwell says tight delivery schedules weighing on margins

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, said more demanding delivery schedules for its rig technology were driving up staff and freight costs, eating into margins at the company’s biggest business.

The company’s second-quarter profit met average analysts’ estimates, but shares fell 4 percent on worries about declining margins at the rig technology unit. The unit generated more than 50 percent of total revenue in the quarter.

“What we’re seeing right now is an even more challenging ramp up in activities in that group (the rig technology unit) and a much more challenging delivery schedule - we shaved 10 or 12 months off of the time it takes to build a rig,” Chief Operating Office Clay Williams said on a call with analysts.

“Extraordinary efforts to hit delivery targets are driving higher freight and personnel costs.”

Margins at the rig technology business have fallen for 6 quarters in a row. They fell to 20.7 percent in the second quarter, from 23.7 percent, a year earlier

National Oilwell’s overall margins have also declined due to a weak drilling market in North America, where natural gas-directed activity has fallen due to weak prices.

RECORD BACKLOG

Revenue from the rig technology business rose 18 percent in the second quarter on strong demand, while backlog for equipment orders rose 24 percent to a record $13.95 billion.

Orders for floating production equipment more than doubled in the second quarter, from the first quarter, while rig orders were strong, National Oilwell said.

New orders totaling $3.15 billion in the second quarter were higher than market expectations, Barclays analyst James West said.

Analysts at Simmons & Co said lower margins at the rig technology business would weigh on the stock more than the higher orders.

Net income fell 12 percent to $531 million, or $1.24 per share. Adjusted profit of $1.33 per share was in line with analysts’ expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

National Oilwell shares were trading down nearly 3 percent at $69.16 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.