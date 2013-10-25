FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Oilwell Varco's profit beats estimates
October 25, 2013 / 11:10 AM / 4 years ago

National Oilwell Varco's profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as revenue from its rig technology business rose 12 percent.

Third-quarter net income rose to $636 million, or $1.49 per share, from $612 million, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

The adjusted profit of $1.34 per share was slightly above the average analyst estimate of $1.32 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $5.69 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
