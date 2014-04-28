FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Oilwell profit beats on strong demand for drilling services
April 28, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

National Oilwell profit beats on strong demand for drilling services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc’s first-quarter profit beat analyst estimates, helped by strong demand for its services that prepare oil and gas wells for production.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $589 million, or $1.37 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $502 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding $19 million in pretax transaction charges, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider earned $1.40 per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.38, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

