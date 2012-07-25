FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NOV's Wilson price tag rises by $100 mln -Schlumberger
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 6:17 PM / 5 years ago

NOV's Wilson price tag rises by $100 mln -Schlumberger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The deal for Schlumberger’s Wilson distribution arm ended up costing National Oilwell Varco Inc $100 million more than the approximately $800 million estimated by Schlumberger three months ago.

Wilson, which generated $2.1 billion in 2011 revenue by shipping pipes, fittings and other equipment for oil and gas companies, was sold for $906 million in cash, Schlumberger said in a quarterly filing on Wednesday. Schlumberger booked a pretax gain of $137 million, or $16 million after tax, as a result.

A Schlumberger spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

Wilson had been acquired by Schlumberger through its $11.3 billion buyout of Smith International in 2010.

Also in the second quarter, NOV bought oilfield production equipment distributor CE Franklin, in which Schlumberger held a 56 percent stake. That netted the world’s largest oilfield services company $122 million in cash.

It has been a busy year for Schlumberger in terms of striking corporate deals. Earlier this month, it bought a 20.1 percent stake in Anton Oilfield Services Group, a Chinese firm listed in Hong Kong.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.