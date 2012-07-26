FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NOV's final Wilson price $906 mln with working capital
#Market News
July 26, 2012

UPDATE 1-NOV's final Wilson price $906 mln with working capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The deal for Schlumberger’s Wilson distribution arm ended up costing National Oilwell Varco Inc more than the $800 million estimated by Schlumberger three months ago in order to account for its working capital.

Schlumberger said late on Wednesday the final total of $906 million in cash included $95 million for the working capital in the business, which generated $2.1 billion in revenue last year by shipping pipes, fittings and other equipment for oil and gas companies.

Schlumberger booked a pretax gain of $137 million, or $16 million after tax, from the sale, according to its quarterly filing with regulators. Wilson had been acquired by Schlumberger through its $11.3 billion buyout of Smith International in 2010.

Also in the second quarter, NOV bought oilfield production equipment distributor CE Franklin, in which Schlumberger held a 56 percent stake. That netted the world’s largest oilfield services company $122 million in cash.

It has been a busy year for Schlumberger in terms of striking corporate deals. Earlier this month, it bought a 20.1 percent stake in Anton Oilfield Services Group, a Chinese firm listed in Hong Kong.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
