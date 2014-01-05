National Oilwell Varco could rise 30 pct in a year -Barron's

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares of National Oilwell Varco Inc could rise 30 percent in the next year because the maker of offshore-drilling gear will enjoy a jump in orders for aftermarket parts as well as replacement orders for aging drill fleets, financial weekly Barron’s wrote in its Jan. 6 edition.

Further, a spinoff of National Oilwell Varco’s distribution business should unlock a higher valuation and potentially fast dividend growth, Barron’s wrote.

National Oilwell Varco shares closed at $78.75 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, after trading as high as $84.70 and as low as $63.09 over the past 52 weeks.