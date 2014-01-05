FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Oilwell Varco could rise 30 pct in a year -Barron's
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

National Oilwell Varco could rise 30 pct in a year -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares of National Oilwell Varco Inc could rise 30 percent in the next year because the maker of offshore-drilling gear will enjoy a jump in orders for aftermarket parts as well as replacement orders for aging drill fleets, financial weekly Barron’s wrote in its Jan. 6 edition.

Further, a spinoff of National Oilwell Varco’s distribution business should unlock a higher valuation and potentially fast dividend growth, Barron’s wrote.

National Oilwell Varco shares closed at $78.75 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, after trading as high as $84.70 and as low as $63.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.