FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P ups National Public Finance financial strength rating to A
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2013 / 6:51 PM / in 4 years

S&P ups National Public Finance financial strength rating to A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday raised National Public Finance Guarantee Corp’s financial strength rating to A from BBB and removed the rating from CreditWatch Positive.

As the litigation with 18 banks over the transformation of the group is over, “we no longer anchor our rating on National Public Finance Guarantee Corp on MBIA,” S&P said.

The ratings agency also raised MBI Inc’s counterparty credit rating to BBB from B-minus - now at investment-grade level.

On Wednesday, S&P raised National Public Finance Guarantee Corp’s financial strength rating to BBB from BB.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.