FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S&P ups National Public Finance financial strength rating
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2013 / 7:31 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-S&P ups National Public Finance financial strength rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday raised National Public Finance Guarantee Corp’s financial strength rating to A from BBB and removed the rating from CreditWatch Positive.

With the cash settlement paid by Bank of America Corp to MBIA on Monday and the agreement on Wednesday with Societe Generale, which was the last remaining of the 18 banks that objected to the restructuring, National Public Guarantee’s rating is not anchored any more to the one of MBIA Insurance.

“The stable outlook on National reflects our expectation that it will gain market acceptance and become a competitive financial guarantor,” S&P said in its statement.

The ratings agency also raised MBI Inc’s counterparty credit rating to BBB from B-minus - now at investment-grade level - with a stable outlook.

The move by S&P follows an initial upgrade on Wednesday before the announcement of the deal with Societe Generale.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.