June 17, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-National Public Finance names Thomas Metzold head of capital markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - U.S.-based National Public Finance Guarantee Corp, an indirect subsidiary of MBIA Inc appointed Thomas Metzold from Eaton Vance Management to the newly created role of head of capital markets.

Metzold will join Purchase, New York-based National Public, a public finance-only financial guarantee insurance firm, in early August.

Metzold, who will also be a managing director, will be responsible for leading the firm’s secondary markets business and coordinating the outreach to buy- and sell-side municipal bond trading desks.

In his 28-year career at Eaton Vance, Metzold was a senior municipal portfolio adviser and portfolio manager for about $5.5 billion of municipal assets. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

