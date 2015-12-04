FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
L-3 nears sale of government services unit to CACI -sources
#Market News
December 4, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 2 years ago

L-3 nears sale of government services unit to CACI -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - L-3 Communications Holdings Inc is in exclusive talks to sell National Security Solutions (NSS), its government services division, to CACI International Inc for around $550 million, people familiar with the deal said on Friday.

A deal could be announced as early as next week, assuming negotiations are concluded successfully, the people said.

The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. L-3 and CACI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C. and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
