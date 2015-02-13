SEC gives go-ahead for sale of National Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has given the green light for the takeover of the shuttered National Stock Exchange by a group that plans to reopen the electronic stock trading venue, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

The NSX, which began as the Cincinnati Stock Exchange in 1885, is owned by the CBOE Stock Exchange, which in turn is majority owned by the top U.S. options exchange operator, CBOE Holdings Inc.

The exchange, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, closed at the end of May 2014 after failing to attract enough trading volume to justify the operation.

An entity called National Stock Exchange Holdings is buying the NSX, according to the filing.

Spokesmen for the new holding company and the CBOE were not immediately available for comment.

NSX will be the 12th U.S. stock exchange and will compete against the likes of Nasdaq OMX Group, Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s New York Stock Exchange, and BATS Global Markets.