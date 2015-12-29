FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi NCB wins approval to set up derivatives trading unit
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 29, 2015 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi NCB wins approval to set up derivatives trading unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - National Commercial Bank , Saudi Arabia’s largest lender, has received regulatory approval to set up a subsidiary to engage in derivatives trading and repo activities, the lender said on Tuesday.

The Cayman Islands-based unit, The Saudi National Commercial Bank Markets Limited, will be 100 percent owned by NCB and have a paid-up capital of $50,000, a bourse statement said.

NCB said there would be no financial impact on NCB’s current financial statements due to the establishment of the company. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.