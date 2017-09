DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank proposed a dividend of 0.65 riyal (17.3 U.S. cents) per share for the second half of 2014, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

The bank, the country’s largest, listed on the Riyadh bourse in November after the largest-ever initial public offer of shares in the Arab world. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)