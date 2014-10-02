FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's National Commercial Bank says to raise $6 bln in IPO
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
October 2, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's National Commercial Bank says to raise $6 bln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE, the kingdom’s biggest lender by assets, plans to raise 22.5 billion riyals ($6.0 billion) in the initial public offering (IPO) it will launch this month, the bank said in a statement.

The bank will sell 300 million shares to Saudi individual investors and 200 million shares to the state-run Public Pension Agency at a price of 45 riyals per share, it said on a bourse statement. Subscription for the IPO will open on Oct.19 and close on Nov.2. (1 US dollar = 3.7513 Saudi riyal) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Rania El Gamal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.