Saudi's National Commercial Bank says to raise $6 bln in IPO

DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE, the kingdom’s biggest lender by assets, plans to raise 22.5 billion riyals ($6.0 billion) in the initial public offering (IPO) it will launch this month, the bank said in a statement.

The bank will sell 300 million shares to Saudi individual investors and 200 million shares to the state-run Public Pension Agency at a price of 45 riyals per share, it said on a bourse statement. Subscription for the IPO will open on Oct.19 and close on Nov.2. (1 US dollar = 3.7513 Saudi riyal) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Rania El Gamal)