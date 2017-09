DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - National Commercial Bank , Saudi Arabia’s largest bank, will close its two branches in Lebanon because of low financial returns, the lender said on Thursday.

Both branches are in Beirut. Lebanon’s economy has been struggling because of the civil war in neighbouring Syria and domestic political tensions.

The closures will have no impact on the bank’s current financial statements, NCB said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)