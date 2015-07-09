FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's NCB net profit drops 2.6 pct, misses forecasts
July 9, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's NCB net profit drops 2.6 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom’s largest bank by assets, posted a 2.6 percent fall in second-quarter net income, it said on Thursday, missing analysts’ forecasts.

The lender made a net profit of 2.36 billion riyals ($629 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 2.43 billion riyals in the same period of 2014, it said in a bourse statement.

Four analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would post, on average, a profit of 2.47 billion riyals.

The lender listed on the Riyadh bourse in November 2014 after the largest-ever initial public offer of shares in the Arab world. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
