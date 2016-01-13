FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's National Commercial Bank Q4 net profit rises 16.6 pct
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2016 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi's National Commercial Bank Q4 net profit rises 16.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom’s largest bank, reported a 16.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The lender made a net profit of 2.13 billion riyals in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 1.83 billion riyals in the same period of 2014, it said in a bourse statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast NCB would make a quarterly profit of 1.95 billion riyals. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.