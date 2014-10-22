FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's National Commercial Bank Q3 net income rises 7.8 pct - statement
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's National Commercial Bank Q3 net income rises 7.8 pct - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE (NCB), Saudi Arabia’s largest lender by assets, posted a 7.8 percent increase in third-quarter net income, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

NCB, which is currently undertaking the largest ever initial public offering in the Gulf Arab region, made 1.87 billion riyals ($498.4 million) in the three months to September 30, up from 1.73 billion riyals in the same period last year.

The bank began a two-week subscription period on Sunday for its 22.5 billion riyals ($6.0 billion) share sale. It has also said it would convert into a fully-fledged Islamic bank in around five years, after coming under pressure from sharia scholars in the kingdom. (1 US dollar = 3.7524 Saudi riyal) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.