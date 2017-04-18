Saudi's National Commercial Bank Q1 net profit up 2.7 pct

DUBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom's largest lender, reported a 2.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

The bank's net profit rose to 2.70 billion riyals ($720 million) in the three months to March 31, from 2.63 billion riyals in the same period of 2016, it said in a bourse statement.

SICO Bahrain had forecast NCB would make a quarterly profit of 2.39 billion riyals for the period.