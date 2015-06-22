Saudi lender NCB raises 1 bln riyal capital-boosting sukuk

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom’s largest bank, has raised a capital-boosting sukuk worth 1 billion riyals ($266.6 million), it said in a statement on Monday.

The privately-placed sukuk, which would boost its Tier 1 or core capital, is Basel III compliant and has a perpetual tenor, although the bank would have the right to call the sukuk on a predefined date, the company said in a bourse filing, without mentioning the call date on the sukuk.

“The sukuk will also extend the maturity profile of NCB’s liabilities while continuing to diversify its sources of funding,” the statement said.

JP Morgan and NCB Capital, the investment banking arm of NCB, were the deal’s arrangers. ($1 = 3.7508 riyals) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)