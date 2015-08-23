FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi bank NCB selling 2 bln riyal capital-boosting sukuk -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - National Commercial Bank (NCB), Saudi Arabia’s largest lender, is selling 2 billion riyals ($533 million) of capital-boosting sukuk, two banking sources with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

The offer, which enhances the bank’s Tier 1 - or core - capital and is compliant with Basel III banking regulations, is the third such transaction by NCB since June, and is part of a plan to raise as much as 7 billion riyals of capital before the end of 2015, one of the sources said.

NCB didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

