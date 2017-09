DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank (NCB) has completed a subordinated Additional Tier 1 Capital Sukuk worth worth 2.7 billion riyals ($719.54 million), the company announced in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

The sukuk issue would be through private placement, the statement added.

NCB Capital Company acted as the sole lead manager for the issuance. ($1 = 3.7524 riyals) (Reporting by Katie Paul, Editing by Yara Bayoumy)