Kenyan Nation Media's 2011 profit rises 31 pct

NAIROBI, March 14 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Nation Media Group on Wednesday posted a 31 percent growth in full-year pretax profit to 2.8 billion shillings ($33.96 mln), thanks to a jump in income from advertising and circulation.

Linus Gitahi, the chief executive of the group, told an investor’s briefing that his company, which has a strategy to expand in the region, had recorded growth across its business including its digital division.