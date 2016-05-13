11th Circuit rules against Nationstar in case over servicer rules

Nationstar Mortgage must face a lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by sending out a form letter to a homeowner who complained of errors on her loan, an appeals court ruled in a precedent-setting decision on new mortgage servicer rules.

In an opinion on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that Alabama homeowner Margaret Renfroe had adequately alleged Nationstar violated the U.S. Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) when it provided a boilerplate answer to her complaint of suspected loan errors.

