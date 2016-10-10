Lawsuit says Nationstar, Bank of America overcharged homeowners

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings and Bank of America have been hit with a proposed class action accusing them of inflating the amounts owed by mortgageholders when their loans matured.

Filed on Friday in federal court in Fresno, California, the lawsuit seeks damages for borrowers nationwide who were allegedly charged "extortionate" amounts not listed on their mortgage payment schedules, putting them at risk of foreclosure.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d3uUHd