Securities lawsuit says Nationstar concealed illicit practices

(Reuters) - Nationstar Mortgage Holdings has been hit with a securities fraud lawsuit accusing it of failing to properly disclose illicit mortgage servicing practices that inflated profits and triggered a New York state regulatory probe.

Filed on Tuesday by the Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd law firm, the lawsuit seeks damages on behalf of the police and firemen’s pension fund of the City of St. Clair Shores, Florida, and thousands of other investors who bought Nationstar shares between February 2014 and May 2015.

