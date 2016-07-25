FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mortgage insurance lawsuit against Nationstar can proceed - ruling
July 25, 2016

Mortgage insurance lawsuit against Nationstar can proceed - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings must face claims that it improperly charged homeowners across the country for mortgage insurance after they met requirements to have the coverage terminated, a federal judge in Philadelphia has ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Stewart Dalzell rejected Nationstar's argument that plaintiffs' lawsuit was preempted by the U.S. Homeowners Protection Act (HPA), a 1998 law setting out disclosure requirements for mortgage insurance and borrowers' right to cancel it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2andinF

