(Reuters) - Nationstar Mortgage has tentatively agreed to settle a class action accusing it of violating federal law by barraging thousands of customers with unwanted robocalls reminding them to pay their mortgages, according to a court filing.

Terms of the settlement-in-principle were not disclosed. One of the country’s largest mortgage servicers, Nationstar is represented by lawyers at Reed Smith.

