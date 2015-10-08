Nationstar to pay $12 mln to settle robocall class action

Nationstar Mortgage has agreed to pay $12 million to settle claims that it barraged consumers across the country with robocalls reminding them to pay their mortgages, violating a 1991 law aimed at protecting consumers from unwanted calls.

One of the country’s largest mortgage servicers, Texas-based Nationstar was accused of using automated dialers to make repeated calls to cell phones, often calling persons who were not even customers and ignoring requests to stop.

