Nationstar to pay $12 mln to settle robocall class action
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
October 8, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Nationstar to pay $12 mln to settle robocall class action

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Nationstar Mortgage has agreed to pay $12 million to settle claims that it barraged consumers across the country with robocalls reminding them to pay their mortgages, violating a 1991 law aimed at protecting consumers from unwanted calls.

One of the country’s largest mortgage servicers, Texas-based Nationstar was accused of using automated dialers to make repeated calls to cell phones, often calling persons who were not even customers and ignoring requests to stop.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LnDGVi

