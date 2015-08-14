FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge seeks state court input in Nationstar trespass lawsuit
August 14, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Judge seeks state court input in Nationstar trespass lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has asked the Washington state Supreme Court to weigh in on whether companies working for Nationstar Mortgage committed trespass by locking homeowners out of their homes before foreclosure proceedings were completed.

In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice said the state court’s input is needed to help resolve a complaint that Nationstar violated state law by allegedly entering hundreds of homes without consent. The homeowners are represented by lawyers at Jeffers Danielson Sonn & Aylward.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IQkyPu

