BRIEF-Nationwide takes new 45 mln stg PPI hit
November 27, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Nationwide takes new 45 mln stg PPI hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Nationwide: * Nationwide - statutory profit before tax of £124 million * Nationwide - first half of the year was our highest six month mortgage

lending period for four years * Nationwide - gross mortgage lending increasing 15% to £10.2 billion * Nationwide - plan to begin lending to smes in 2014 * Nationwide - pre provision underlying profit has increased by 38% to £477

million * Nationwide - ppi provision charge of £45 million * Nationwide - underlying profit of £151 million (H1 2011/12: £181 million

