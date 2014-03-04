FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nationwide to boost capital with £1bn AT1
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
March 4, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Nationwide to boost capital with £1bn AT1

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - Nationwide is set to give its capital base a huge boost by raising GBP1bn in the Additional Tier 1.

The UK lender began marketing the perpetual non-call 5.25-year deal on Tuesday morning via Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, RBS and UBS and at the last update said it would price it with a 6.875% coupon.

The Additional Tier 1 is Nationwide’s second capital raise since November last year when it priced a £500m Core Capital Deferred Shares (CCDS) issue.

Under the terms of the new deal, the bonds will convert into CCDS if Nationwide’s fully-phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.

CCDS are similar to equity, being truly perpetual and with distributions that are variable and entirely discretionary.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.