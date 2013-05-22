FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nationwide to issue debt to boost capital in next year
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2013 / 7:17 AM / in 4 years

Nationwide to issue debt to boost capital in next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Nationwide, Britain’s biggest customer-owned financial services group, plans to issue new loss-absorbing debt in the next year to bolster its capital position, Chief Executive Graham Beale told reporters on a conference call.

Beale said Nationwide did not need to raise additional capital to meet regulatory demands but wanted to do so for strategic reasons. He added that Nationwide executives had held talks with the regulators over its capital position.

“We do think it’s important that we’ve got access to capital from a strategic viewpoint, either to respond to some shock to our system or for some inorganic opportunity or an accelerated growth plan,” Beale said.

He said Nationwide would look to raise “a few hundred million” from the issue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.