Nationwide to issue debt to boost capital in next year

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Nationwide, Britain’s biggest customer-owned financial services group, plans to issue new loss-absorbing debt in the next year to bolster its capital position, Chief Executive Graham Beale told reporters on a conference call.

Beale said Nationwide did not need to raise additional capital to meet regulatory demands but wanted to do so for strategic reasons. He added that Nationwide executives had held talks with the regulators over its capital position.

“We do think it’s important that we’ve got access to capital from a strategic viewpoint, either to respond to some shock to our system or for some inorganic opportunity or an accelerated growth plan,” Beale said.

He said Nationwide would look to raise “a few hundred million” from the issue.