FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Nationwide opens books on core capital deferred share issue - lead
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 27, 2013 / 9:44 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Nationwide opens books on core capital deferred share issue - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Josie Cox

LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Nationwide Building Society has opened books on its Core Capital Deferred Shares (CCDS) issue, said one of the banks managing the sale on Wednesday morning.

Initial price thoughts for the perpetual sterling issue have been set at 10.5-11%, with the deal expected to be GBP500m in size.

Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, JP Morgan Cazenove and UBS have already collected interest of over GBP1.2bn ahead of pricing that is scheduled for later in the session.

Coupons will be payable from distributable items from Nationwide’s financial year with a cap at GBP15 per CCDS. The cap will be adjusted for inflation.

Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.