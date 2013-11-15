FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nationwide CEO says 'help to buy' must be carefully monitored
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Nationwide CEO says 'help to buy' must be carefully monitored

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Nationwide’s chief executive said the impact of the government’s ‘help to buy’ housing stimulus programme on property prices in London and the south east of England must be monitored closely to prevent a house price ‘bubble’.

“If you look at some of the metrics where you compare the house price with the earnings of individuals it’s clearly increasing. It’s something that needs to be watched very carefully but at the moment we are not expecting to see anything dramatic happening in the housing market,” Graham Beale told Reuters in an interview.

Nationwide is Britain’s third biggest mortgage lender.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.