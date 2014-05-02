FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Nationwide appoints Lloyds Bank's Roberts as chairman
May 2, 2014 / 3:22 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Nationwide appoints Lloyds Bank's Roberts as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Roberts will take up the role in July 2015)

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest customer-owned lender Nationwide said on Friday it had appointed David Roberts as its new chairman and that he will take up the role in July 2015.

Roberts is stepping down as deputy chairman of Lloyds Banking Group to join Nationwide and will leave the bank later this month.

Roberts has held a number of senior positions in banking and finance. He has been deputy chairman of Lloyds since 2012 and was chief executive officer for international retail and commercial banking at Barclays between 2004 and 2006.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
